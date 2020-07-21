5 Unique customs from Sts. Zélie and Louis Martin’s wedding ceremony

The couple’s successful marriage got off to the right start thanks to these inspiring ideas.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Many couples who planned to get married this year have had to face the huge disappointment of canceling their ceremonies or paring them down radically. This has been difficult for many brides and grooms-to-be after months of preparation. But could this unexpected change in plans be a blessing in disguise?
If you look at the wedding ceremony of Sts. Zélie and Louis Martin, the first married couple to be canonized together (and the parents of St. Thérèse de Lisieux), you will discover some essentials we don’t always see today. So take some inspiration from this holy couple and consider borrowing some of their ideas, described in the slideshow!
