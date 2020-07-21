Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Lifestyle

5 Unique customs from Sts. Zélie and Louis Martin’s wedding ceremony

saint zelie and Louis martin
MYCHELE DANIAU | AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 21, 2020

The couple’s successful marriage got off to the right start thanks to these inspiring ideas.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many couples who planned to get married this year have had to face the huge disappointment of canceling their ceremonies or paring them down radically. This has been difficult for many brides and grooms-to-be after months of preparation. But could this unexpected change in plans be a blessing in disguise?

Read more:
Groom surprises bride during their wedding ceremony with the most thoughtful gesture

If you look at the wedding ceremony of Sts. Zélie and Louis Martin, the first married couple to be canonized together (and the parents of St. Thérèse de Lisieux), you will discover some essentials we don’t always see today. So take some inspiration from this holy couple and consider borrowing some of their ideas, described in the slideshow!

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Take a peek behind one of the first socially distanced weddings in Wales

 

 

 

Tags:
MarriageSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  3. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  4. Larry Peterson
    57 years with her legs bent in ‘”crucified” …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.