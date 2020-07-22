Some of the oldest Western Christian architecture is in Northern Spain

At a time when most of Spain was under Muslim rule, Christianity thrived in northern Spain.
Known as the pre-Romanesque style, it is considered a blueprint for later expressions of Christian architecture in Europe. The first examples of Asturias pre-Romanesque were crafted during the Kingdom of Ramiro I (790 – 850) and are sometimes referred to as “Ramir style.” Key elements of this style are the use of sandstone and architectural innovations that broke with the previous Visigothic style, such as the use of the vaulted arch.
Here are some of the most notable examples of one of the most ancient styles of Christian architecture in Europe:
Santa María del Naranco
Completed in 842 and consecrated in 848, this church was part of King Ramiro I Royal palace built on Mount Naranco, located just 1.9 miles from the town of Oviedo. Built with local sandstone, it fits right in with its surrounding mountain landscape.
The use of architectural innovations like the vaulted arch impressed many travelers at the time. It was highlighted in the Historia Silense, a document written in the 8th century to register Asturian history, where it is stated that Ramiro I built “a palace without wood, of admirable construction and vaulted below and above.” The church was declared a national monument in 1885 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!