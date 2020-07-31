Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Inspiring Stories

Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)

Franciscan Mission of Legnano
Vittorio Ricco | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 31, 2020

They spread some much-needed joy.

One of the beauties of social media is that you can get a glimpse of what’s going on around the world from wherever you may be, such as your own home. Just this week, Vittorio Ricco shared on his Facebook page a video clip that is bound to make anyone smile.

In the homemade video, Ricco managed to capture some of the joy that the Franciscan Mission of Legnano in Italy is bringing to the locals. The dance moves are impressive — after all, these friars and nuns are wearing sandals, cassocks and habits — and their joie de vivre spreads around the crowd.

Dancing together to the contemporary song Jerusalem, the religious beam as they show off some nifty footwork and coordination. As crowds gather to watch this surprising spectacle, a few can’t resist joining in.

It’s not the first time the Mission Legnano has taken to the streets to spread some joy, with a flashmob going viral in 2017. Their aim is to follow in the footsteps of Christ by bringing friendship, peace, and comfort to the streets. It seems they’re doing a great job with Ricco’s video notching up some impressive views.

So take a look at these wonderful Italian religious men and women using dance to express their love for Jesus Christ and their community.

 

 

Tags:
ItalyVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Hush! The mysterious portrait of St. Anne, the mother of the …
  3. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Roch the patron saint of dogs?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Are angels among us in the world?
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.