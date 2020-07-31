Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)

One of the beauties of social media is that you can get a glimpse of what’s going on around the world from wherever you may be, such as your own home. Just this week, Vittorio Ricco shared on his Facebook page a video clip that is bound to make anyone smile.

In the homemade video, Ricco managed to capture some of the joy that the Franciscan Mission of Legnano in Italy is bringing to the locals. The dance moves are impressive — after all, these friars and nuns are wearing sandals, cassocks and habits — and their joie de vivre spreads around the crowd.

Dancing together to the contemporary song Jerusalem, the religious beam as they show off some nifty footwork and coordination. As crowds gather to watch this surprising spectacle, a few can’t resist joining in.

It’s not the first time the Mission Legnano has taken to the streets to spread some joy, with a flashmob going viral in 2017. Their aim is to follow in the footsteps of Christ by bringing friendship, peace, and comfort to the streets. It seems they’re doing a great job with Ricco’s video notching up some impressive views.

So take a look at these wonderful Italian religious men and women using dance to express their love for Jesus Christ and their community.