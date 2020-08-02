Meet the Christian brother who’s cross-stitched the periodic table using a million stitches

It’s not a surprise this fulfilling project took two decades!
Brother Sellner’s beautifully hand-stitched “Periodic Table” was recently completed — and he posted a video of his final five stitches.
The project took more than an impressive knowledge of chemistry: it also took immense precision (those straight borders and grids required endless measuring) and the patience of a saint!
Brother Sellner is obviously thrilled with the end result and is now busy ensuring that it’s framed to show off the front and back. Yet incredibly this is not the only creative project he’s been working on.
To relieve Brother Sellner from the tedium that came with such a detailed piece, he also carried out a number of other cross-stitch projects, including this beautiful design of the Blessed Mother:
In honor of our Blessed Mother.
Geplaatst door Martin Sellner op Dinsdag 28 juli 2020
The nimble needleworker has notched up over a million views to match his stitches. And perhaps this has been Brother Sellner’s best lesson to date: that patience is its own reward.
If you’d like to see more projects by Brother Sellner, take a look at his Facebook page. And if you’d like more details on the Periodic Table project, take a look at the video below, where he goes into more detail on why he needed two decades to complete his work of art.
Geplaatst door Martin Sellner op Zondag 26 juli 2020
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!