Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Inspiring Stories

Meet the Christian brother who’s cross-stitched the periodic table using a million stitches

BROTHER MARTIN SELLNER
Martin Sellner | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 02, 2020

It’s not a surprise this fulfilling project took two decades!

Martin Sellner is a Christian brother who’s spent his adult life teaching chemistry, and his love of the subject has led to a project that has taken two decades to complete and required over one million stitches.

Brother Sellner’s beautifully hand-stitched “Periodic Table” was recently completed — and he posted a video of his final five stitches.

The project took more than an impressive knowledge of chemistry: it also took immense precision (those straight borders and grids required endless measuring) and the patience of a saint!

Brother Sellner is obviously thrilled with the end result and is now busy ensuring that it’s framed to show off the front and back. Yet incredibly this is not the only creative project he’s been working on.

To relieve Brother Sellner from the tedium that came with such a detailed piece, he also carried out a number of other cross-stitch projects, including this beautiful design of the Blessed Mother:

In honor of our Blessed Mother.

Geplaatst door Martin Sellner op Dinsdag 28 juli 2020

The nimble needleworker has notched up over a million views to match his stitches. And perhaps this has been Brother Sellner’s best lesson to date: that patience is its own reward.

If you’d like to see more projects by Brother Sellner, take a look at his Facebook page. And if you’d like more details on the Periodic Table project, take a look at the video below, where he goes into more detail on why he needed two decades to complete his work of art.

Geplaatst door Martin Sellner op Zondag 26 juli 2020

Read more:
The power of sewing: Stitch by stitch it can heal wounds, and build up the world
Read more:
How to make room for science in your faith: A guide for Catholics
Tags:
ScienceVirtue
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Hush! The mysterious portrait of St. Anne, the mother of the …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Roch the patron saint of dogs?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  7. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.