Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Spirituality

Prayer of thanksgiving after a fruitful meditation

prayING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 03, 2020

Ask God to help you implement whatever resolutions you would like to make after a successful time of meditation.

There are times when we are inspired by God during our time of meditation and have every intention of changing some aspect of our lives. Whether it is a bad habit or the practice of a particular virtue, we feel rejuvenated and ready to embrace God’s will.

However, sometimes that desire can be short-lived, and when we have to make a choice, we revert to our old ways.

One way to combat this tendency is to conclude your fruitful meditation with a short prayer to God, asking him for help to implement the fruits in your life.

Here is a short prayer from Fr. Xavier Lasance that can help guide your time of thanksgiving after meditation.

My God, I give you heartfelt thanks for all the graces you have conferred on me during this meditation. Pardon me, I beseech you, all the negligence and all the distractions of which I have been guilty. Give me strength to carry out the resolutions that I have made. Fortify me, that from henceforth I may diligently practise this virtue . . . avoid this fault …. perform this action . . . to your honor. Help me to keep my good resolutions, O sweet Virgin Mary; and you, my good guardian angel, recall them to my memory, if I should ever forget or neglect them. Amen.

Read more:
Increase your love of God with this prayer after communion
Read more:
Prayer against wandering thoughts during meditation
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Hush! The mysterious portrait of St. Anne, the mother of the …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  7. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.