Prayer of thanksgiving after a fruitful meditation

Ask God to help you implement whatever resolutions you would like to make after a successful time of meditation.
However, sometimes that desire can be short-lived, and when we have to make a choice, we revert to our old ways.
One way to combat this tendency is to conclude your fruitful meditation with a short prayer to God, asking him for help to implement the fruits in your life.
Here is a short prayer from Fr. Xavier Lasance that can help guide your time of thanksgiving after meditation.
My God, I give you heartfelt thanks for all the graces you have conferred on me during this meditation. Pardon me, I beseech you, all the negligence and all the distractions of which I have been guilty. Give me strength to carry out the resolutions that I have made. Fortify me, that from henceforth I may diligently practise this virtue . . . avoid this fault …. perform this action . . . to your honor. Help me to keep my good resolutions, O sweet Virgin Mary; and you, my good guardian angel, recall them to my memory, if I should ever forget or neglect them. Amen.
