Lifestyle

11 Important tips for wearing a mask in hot temperatures

MASK
takayuki | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 18, 2020

Doctors offer a little advice to help make mask-wearing a little more manageable.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Hot weather is often unbearable at the best of times, but add to that the need to wear a face mask and you’re left feeling stuffy and unable to breathe. In fact it’s pretty tempting to just stay at home!

Yet as life must go on and those groceries need to be bought, masks are becoming part of our daily lives. But to help make donning a mask a little more bearable on these hot summer days, here are some handy tips from doctors who advised the BBC — and they’re pretty useful even for cooler days, too.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
4 Ways to stay fit in the summer heat

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

