Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film about child trafficking

“Sound of Freedom is a taut, wrenching, inspirational true-life story that shines a light on the grim reality of child sex trafficking,” says Eduardo Verastegui , producer and actor of the film, in which he appears as Pablo Delgado.

It’s hard to believe, but in the age of the conquest of outer space, while we pride ourselves on human intellect and the amazing technology of the 21st century, children are still victimized, including being victims of the worst possible crime — sexual abuse.

“It is the fastest growing international crime network the world that has ever seen. It has already passed the illegal arms trade, and soon it’s going to pass the drug trade … Over two million children a year are sucked into the deepest recesses of hell … What if this was your daughter?” These words are spoken in the trailer by one of the main characters of Sound of Freedom, played by Jim Caviezel.

The well-known actor and the entire film crew took a deep dive into understanding and representing the problem of child trafficking. The long-awaited trailer for the film was presented by Eduardo Verastegui on social media on July 30, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Child trafficking: A crime against God and humanity

Great respect is due the producer and the whole team (including Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Ali Landry, and the director, Alejandro Manteverde) for the courage, perseverance and heart they have put into telling the dramatic story of kidnapped children, their parents and friends. It’s a very difficult topic to address in a feature film.

Sexual abuse of the most vulnerable is a crime, and it’s particularly heinous because one of the most valuable characteristics in a child dies, perhaps forever: innocence and trust in adults and in the world.

In the trailer, which runs just over two minutes, we can appreciate the drama, the acting, great cinematography and the music — all the “language” of film — being used to transmit the nightmare lived by the victims of this practice: the children, their desperate parents and people of good will whose conscience does not allow them to stand idly by and allow this great evil. The filmmakers say that “this is a crime against God and humanity, and it will only end if we raise our voices and bring to bear the political will and resources needed to combat child and adult trafficking.”

Film with papal blessing

The personal testimony of the actors and their commitment to the making of the film are moving. Caviezel said he attended Mass every day during the filming of Sound of Freedom. Verástegui has been praying the Rosary for the World frequently on his social networks for several months, along with hundreds of thousands of people, one of the intentions being for the end of the crime of kidnapping and child abuse.

Verástegui works directly with people who can stop this terrible crime and other social ills. He meets with diplomats and politicians, and founded the Viva México Movement Foundation, which supports and helps people affected by the pandemic and its consequences, among other causes. He engages the artistic community and the media in speaking out on behalf of vulnerable victims of human trafficking. “Let’s allow Sound of Freedom to reach many hearts and help change them. Faith moves mountains and gives hope,” he says.

Before starting work on the film, Verastegui met with Pope Francis and asked him to bless the project, so that it may help stop child trafficking. The actor is also a member of the Papal Foundation. The film is about the rescue of 127 sexually abused children in Colombia.

Movie information:

Title: Sound of Freedom (2020)

Country: United States

Director: Alejandro Monteverde

Script: Rod Barr, Alejandro Monteverde

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Kurt Fuller, Bill Camp, Scott Haze, José Zúñiga, Eduardo Verastegui, Manny Perez, Gary Basaraba, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Javier Godino, Kris Avedisian