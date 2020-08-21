Prayer to awaken a universal love of the Eucharist

The Eucharist is known as the “,” and was given to the Church to unite all people more closely to Jesus.

However, the Eucharist is not widely appreciated, and many do not believe in the words of Jesus, that he is truly present under the appearances of bread and wine.

To help more people come to a deeper love of God in the Eucharist, here is a prayer to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament that asks for her help in achieving a wider devotion.

Virgin Mary, our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, glory of the Christian people, joy of the universal Church, salvation of the world; pray for us and awaken in all the faithful devotion and love of the Holy Eucharist in order that they may render themselves worthy to receive it daily.