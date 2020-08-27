Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Art & Culture

Nazareth hotel exhibits artifacts excavated from its own grounds

Legacy Hotel Nazareth
ORIT SHAMIR | ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 27, 2020

Routine construction turned archaeological excavation yeilds relics from as far back as 4,000 years ago.

The Holy Land is so steeped in history that it’s hard to take a step without inadvertently discovering a treasure trove of historical items or a long-forgotten subterranean locale. In the case of the Legacy Hotel, in Nazareth, both were found after a 2010 construction project stumbled on an underground chamber, leading Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) to order a full-scale excavation.

Daniel Nisinman of Jerusalem Post reports that the project was meant to convert a garage on the hotel’s property into more guest space, but once construction began the workers discovered four shafts leading to an underground network of caves. Carved out of the rock, these caves served as a family crypt during the Middle Bronze Age, the Late Bronze Age, and even into the Iron Age; a span of about 1,000 years from 2000 BC to 1000 BC.

It’s been about a decade since the excavation began, but now that it’s done, the Legacy Hotel has gained permission to display the discoveries in a showroom in the hotel. Nisinman went on to describe some of the artifacts that are now on exhibition for visitors to peruse:

The items, which include bowls, melee weapons, and jewelry, offer a glimpse into previously unfamiliar parts of Nazareth’s past.

Yardena Alexandre, the IAA representative who led the effort, said that the items were most likely used in burial ceremonies, with the belief that they would accompany the deceased family members into the next life. Alexandre said:

“… the archaeological findings expose new information about the history of the ancient village, that is not told in the written sources.” She added, “As it turns out, Nazareth, which is normally associated with Jesus (Christ), who grow up in the Jewish village of Nazareth, attracted many groups as early as 2,000 years before his time.”

Read the full story at Jerusalem Post.

Tags:
ArchaeologyHistoryHoly Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  3. Marzena Devoud
    How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
  4. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  5. Iwona Flisikowska
    Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui join forces in a new film …
  6. Zoe Romanowsky
    A Catholic priest’s homily at the funeral of his son
  7. Larry Peterson
    She died at 12 and is already known as the Little Cajun Saint
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God for help to imitate the Holy Family with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.