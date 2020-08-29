Pope sends condolences at COVID-related death of retired Filipino archbishop

Archbishop Oscar Cruz, 85, remembered as “pastor of contagious courage.”
The pope praised the archbishop’s long years of service and his “forthright witness to the Gospel.”
Archbishop Cruz was named an auxiliary bishop of Manila in 1976. From there he served as archbishop of San Fernando and Lingayen-Dagupan. He was the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines in the 90s.
His remains were cremated immediately in accordance with the government’s health protocols.
In his homily during the funeral service, Archbishop Socrates Villegas reflected on the life of his predecessor: “He taught us without trepidation. He taught us until the end.”
“He was a pastor of contagious courage, not the courage of subversives and rebels, but the silent courage of the beloved disciple beneath the cross who never fled from danger and who was never cowed by risks.”
Due to the pandemic, attendance at the Mass was limited to close relatives, clergy and religious.
After the Mass, Cruz’s ashes were laid to rest at the Sanctuario de San Juan Evangelista, located beside the cathedral.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!