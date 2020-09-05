Aleteia
Spirituality

Pray this “emergency prayer” when faced with a temptation

PRAY; MAN
© Dream Perfection - Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Sep 05, 2020

If you are tempted to sin, say the following short prayer to call upon God’s speedy help.

We all struggle with various sins on a daily basis, but on certain days we may experience an especially strong temptation. This could be a temptation to look at pornography, lash out in anger, or make a decision that would have a number of disastrous effects.

Whatever it is, if we are able to recognize the temptation before its too late, we need to cry out to God and ask for his help.

Here is a short prayer from The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be easily memorized and prayed as an “emergency prayer.”

Jesus and Mary, help me!

