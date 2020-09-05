Pray this “emergency prayer” when faced with a temptation

If you are tempted to sin, say the following short prayer to call upon God’s speedy help.
We all struggle with various sins on a daily basis, but on certain days we may experience an especially strong temptation. This could be a temptation to look at pornography, lash out in anger, or make a decision that would have a number of disastrous effects.
Whatever it is, if we are able to recognize the temptation before its too late, we need to cry out to God and ask for his help.
Here is a short prayer from The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be easily memorized and prayed as an “emergency prayer.”
Jesus and Mary, help me!
Read more:Prayer to resist temptation
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!