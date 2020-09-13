Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

How online comments can reveal the state of your soul

pray
Mangostar | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 13, 2020

According to St. Francis de Sales, the words you use in conversation can be an initial test of your soul’s health.

The internet has allowed us to connect with people all over the world, people we would have never met. At the same time, this connection is often anonymous, allowing us the ability to post online comments to people we will never see in person.

This makes it relatively easy to be free with our comments, not thinking about the spiritual consequences of our actions.

According to St. Francis de Sales, in his Introduction to the Devout Lifeif we want to know the state of our soul, the initial test involves evaluating our use of words.

Physicians judge to a great extent as to the health or disease of a man by the state of his tongue, and our words are a true test of the state of our soul. “By your words you shall be justified, and by your words you shall be condemned,” the Savior says. We are apt to apply the hand quickly to the place where we feel pain, and so too the tongue is quick to point out what we love.

St. Francis de sales argues that we often talk about what we love, and the words reveal that interior attachment.

If you love God heartily, my child, you will often speak of Him among your relations, household and familiar friends, and that because “the mouth of the righteous speaks wisdom, and his tongue talks of judgment.” 

Yet, it is not enough to simply talk about God; we must do so with charity and humility. Furthermore, if we are engaged in a heated debate on Twitter, the goal should not be to use harsh words of judgement, but words that win the soul with honey.

[A]s you speak to one or another around, in your secret heart the while asking God to let this soft heavenly dew sink into their minds as they hearken. And remember very specially always to fulfill this angelic task meekly and lovingly, not as though you were reproving others, but rather winning them. It is wonderful how attractive a gentle, pleasant manner is, and how much it wins hearts.

Honey is always much more attractive than vinegar, and so our words should reflect that reality.

Take some time today to evaluate your conversations, both offline and on social networks. Often there we will find room for growth and ways where we can grow closer to God.

Read more:
Trolls-Be-Gone! Francis Wants an Internet Like a “Home or a Family”
Read more:
Prayer to St. Thomas Aquinas before using the internet

 

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
  3. Edifa
    How to tell if you’re dealing with a pathological …
  4. Aleteia
    More than 500 Ethiopians Christians have reportedly been murdered …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  6. J-P Mauro
    The Judean wilderness: Photos of the desert where Jesus resisted …
  7. Matthew Green
    Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.