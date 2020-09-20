Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day

KAROL WOJTYLA
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 20, 2020

St. John Paul II kept the prayer on a handwritten note and prayed it every day for the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Before becoming a priest, John Paul II was formed in the faith by his father at home. Looking back, John Paul II would call this time of his life “the first home seminary.”

Among the many things his dad taught him was a special prayer to the Holy Spirit.

Author Jason Evert reveals this prayer in his book Saint John Paul The Great: His Five Loves.

Karol, Sr., gave him a prayer book on the Holy Spirit, which he used throughout his life, and also taught him the following prayer and instructed him to recite it daily:

Holy Spirit, I ask you for the gift of Wisdom to better know You and Your divine perfections, for the gift of Understanding to clearly discern the spirit of the mysteries of the holy faith, for the gift of Counsel that I may live according to the principles of this faith, for the gift of Knowledge that I may look for counsel in You and that I may always find it in You, for the gift of Fortitude that no fear or earthly preoccupations would ever separate me from You, for the gift of Piety that I may always serve Your Majesty with a filial love, for the gift of the Fear of the Lord that I may dread sin, which offends You, O my God.

Later on John Paul II would go so far as to say, “this prayer resulted a half century later in his encyclical on the Holy Spirit, Dominum et Vivificantem.

If you are looking for an inspiring daily prayer, try the one John Paul II prayed every day!

Read more:
John Paul II urged Christians not to run away from the world
Read more:
Why John Paul II wanted Mary to be called “Mother of the Church”
Tags:
Pope John Paul IIPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  3. J-P Mauro
    Dominican seminarians reach a large audience teaching chant on …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why the shortest prayers can often be the best prayers
  5. Katie Pyles
    Standing at my mother-in-law’s deathbed, I had a glimpse of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Dolly Parton’s decision to change the future of thousands …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.