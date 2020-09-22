Prayer to bring back those who have wandered away from God

All of us know a friend or family member who has wandered away from God and no longer considers themselves a Christian, or even a believer in God. It is difficult to see someone we love walk away from the faith, but we must never lose hope.

Besides being a good example for them of Christian charity, we must lift up their soul to God and ask him to bring them back, interceding for them on a daily basis.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that invokes God’s mercy, asking him to shower them with his grace.