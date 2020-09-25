Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Art & Culture

The Italian monasteries keeping the ancient tradition of candle making alive

CANDLE MAKING
Godong | Photononstop | AFP
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Sep 25, 2020

Most candles used in church today are mass-produced, but a handful of Italian monasteries still make them by hand (and you can buy them online).

The scent of burning wax and the twinkling light of candles are often associated with the practice of the Catholic faith. Indeed, candles take on a symbolic meaning, with light indicating the presence of Christ. For centuries, candles used during Mass were made by hand in a painstaking process that involved working beeswax into a smooth cylinder topped by a wick. Today, most candles are made by industrial machines that make the process more efficient, but perhaps less interesting. But a handful of monasteries in Italy are keeping the centuries-long tradition of artisanal candle making alive. Here is a list of monasteries where you can still find hand-made candles: 
Tags:
ItalyVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  5. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Marzena Devoud
    These words of wisdom from St. Francis are startlingly relevant …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.