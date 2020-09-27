Aleteia
Lifestyle

These 3 sports are ideal for men to do together

GOLF
Thomas Ward | Pexels
Theresa Civantos Barber | Sep 27, 2020

Make time for one of these before the weather gets too cold!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Fall is officially here, but many days the weather is still warm and pleasant, perfect for planning an outdoor get-together with friends. Since guys thrive on the friendly competition of sports and games as a key way to bond with friends, these sports are perfect for men to do together, although of course anyone could enjoy them! They’d also be great ways to spend time with family, or take someone on a date.

Best of all, these don’t require any great level of athletic skill, so you really can invite anyone to join you. Before the cold weather is here to stay, make time for at least one of these three sports!

1
Golf

A game of golf isn’t just a fun and friendly competition. It’s also a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, chat and spend time with friends or family, and get some exercise. Disc golf is a great alternative, and may be more easily accessible. Bring along a friend, or your dad and brother, and get out on the green while the mild weather holds!

2
Racket sports

Whether your game of choice is tennis, squash, or racquetball, racket sports are a great form of exercise and, honestly, stress relief: Just try smashing some balls on the court next time you have a rough day!

3
Boating

You might prefer kayaking, white water rafting, or pitching in with friends to rent a pontoon boat for the afternoon. Whatever your plan is, everyone will enjoy a day out on the water: As Kenneth Grahame wrote in The Wind in the Willows, “There is nothing—absolutely nothing—half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” If the day is a little chilly, just bring a sweater, and you’ll still have a blast (and possibly score a deal on rentals in the “off season!”).

