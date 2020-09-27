These 3 sports are ideal for men to do together

Make time for one of these before the weather gets too cold!
Best of all, these don’t require any great level of athletic skill, so you really can invite anyone to join you. Before the cold weather is here to stay, make time for at least one of these three sports!
1Golf
A game of golf isn’t just a fun and friendly competition. It’s also a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, chat and spend time with friends or family, and get some exercise. Disc golf is a great alternative, and may be more easily accessible. Bring along a friend, or your dad and brother, and get out on the green while the mild weather holds!
2Racket sports
Whether your game of choice is tennis, squash, or racquetball, racket sports are a great form of exercise and, honestly, stress relief: Just try smashing some balls on the court next time you have a rough day!
3Boating
You might prefer kayaking, white water rafting, or pitching in with friends to rent a pontoon boat for the afternoon. Whatever your plan is, everyone will enjoy a day out on the water: As Kenneth Grahame wrote in The Wind in the Willows, “There is nothing—absolutely nothing—half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” If the day is a little chilly, just bring a sweater, and you’ll still have a blast (and possibly score a deal on rentals in the “off season!”).
