Art & Culture

Siervas, the band of musical nuns, releases new tune for the Blessed Mother

J-P Mauro

The South American Catholic music sensation is sharing their abundant joy from isolation.

The rock-and-roll sisters of Siervas, the South American-based musical sensation made up of nuns, is back with a new song to honor the feast of the Assumption of Mary, titled simply “Assumption.” The tune was released in mid-August, just in time for the feast day, and it comes as another in a series of songs that the band has produced since isolation began in early 2020.

“Assumption” carries with it the jubilant faith that Siervas always brings to their songs. Their cheery voices blend wonderfully on the refrains, and as they move through the gentle melody for the Blessed Mother, you can just about hear the smiles on their faces as the sisters sing. We were especially impressed with the arrangement, which made particularly good use of percussion and the strings. The modulation at the end really brings the song together as the two main melodies of the song weave around each other.

Siervas even brought church bells in at the end as the strings played the song out, a nice touch that many bands wouldn’t think of. All in all we love their new song, which comes with English subtitles.

In an interview with Rome Reports, Sister Ivonne Fuentes, who provides vocals and guitar for the band, commented:

“As consecrated people and musicians of this time, we seek to spread our message through appealing, striking and current rhythms, like those in pop and pop-rock. Our dream is that this message will transcend borders and languages and reach everyone all around the world.”

Siervas is made up of 11 sisters from around the world: Argentina, China, the Philippines, Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, and Japan. They came to the community responding to God’s call to serve their brothers and sisters, especially those who suffer the most, those who are most fragile, the sick, the poor, and the needy.

They have been busy putting out their fine music in videos on their YouTube channel, which also carries inspirational videos meant to lift our spirits during the arduous time of social distancing. At the tail end of July, Siervas released an isolation recording of their biggest hit, “Hoy Despierto,” in the form of an isolation “windowed” video, with each of the sisters performing from her own little bubble.

In the isolation video, featured below, the sisters exude pure joy as they rock out. Their separation did nothing to diminish their sound, as the electric guitarist drives the song with thrilling solos and the group maintains its tight harmonies through the choruses.

