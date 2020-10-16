3 Traditions of French Catholic kids

Families in France have some unique ways to pass on faith to their children.
While France is a secular country, its Catholic roots hold firm, and many families adopt some meaningful traditions that help their children to grow up with a strong sense of their faith. Here are just a few.
1Religious medals
When babies are baptized they often receive medals of their patron saints. On top of this, they might also have a medal of the Virgin Mary, too. Some families add medals of name saints or other saints that mean a lot to them. These sacramentals are not tucked away in a drawer; instead the child will wear their medals throughout their childhood as a sign of their faith and for a little heavenly protection.
2Meaningful (and saintly) names
Some Catholic children in France are given a little collection of names full of spiritual and sentimental meaning — which can be a bit of a challenge for I.D. papers! After their first name, there are often the names of godparents and/or grandparents, as well as the name Mary (for both girls and boys).
3Scouting
Three of the large scout movements in France are Catholic, making up 80% of the total scout membership. French children enjoy many years of scouting, spending weeks away building survival skills and learning the beauty of communal living.
