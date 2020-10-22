10 Powerful quotes from Pope John Paul II to fill you with hope

Click here to launch the slideshow

With COVID-19 fatigue setting in, uncertainty about the future, and frustration about not being able to see our loved ones and get back to life as we knew it, many of us may be feeling a little low.

Thankfully, today is the feast of the much-loved Polish pontiff, St. John Paul II, and the occasion provides us an opportunity to consider his wisdom. In his homilies, encyclicals and books, John Paul II was quick to point out that in tough times there is always light, and with that light, there is hope. So look to the wise words of this great modern saint to motivate you and help you through these turbulent times.