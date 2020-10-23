Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Sarah Robsdottir
Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming closer to Jesus
Church

Indulgence for cemetery visits extended to spiritual visits and whole month of November

CEMETERY
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va - published on 10/23/20

Usually, this indulgence is for the first eight days of the month; with Covid restrictions, the Vatican saw fit to extend it.

“By the special mandate of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the Apostolic Penitentiary released on Friday some changes to the normal practice for obtaining indulgences in the month of November. The Decree containing these modifications was signed October 22, the liturgical memorial of Pope St John Paul II.

Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 1

Plenary Indulgence during month of November

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to avoid large groups from forming, the Plenary Indulgence applicable to the deceased by those who visit a cemetery has been extended beyond the normal dates of November 1-8. This year, the indulgence can be obtained by anyone who visits a cemetery, even if only mentally, on any day in November, and devoutly prays for the faithful departed.

Plenary Indulgence for Feast of All Souls’ Day

Regarding the Plenary Indulgence attached to All Souls’ Day, November 2, this year, it can be obtained not only on the preceding or succeeding Sunday, or on the actual Feast day, but on any other day of the month chosen by each member of the faithful.

In this case, the indulgence is obtained by “devoutly visiting a church or an oratory,” along with the recitation of the Our Father and the Creed, and the other requirements associated with a Plenary Indulgence.

Read more:
Special indulgences granted for COVID-19 victims, caregivers, those praying for them
ALL SOULS DAY PHILIPPINES
Read more:
Filipinos to go online instead of to the cemetery for this year’s All Souls’ Day

The homebound

For anyone who cannot leave their home for various reasons, including anti-Covid restrictions, they too can obtain the Plenary Indulgence by “uniting themselves spiritually to other members of the faithful.”

In this case, the condition of being “completely detached from sin” and the intention of completing the other requirements for obtaining a Plenary Indulgence remain. These conditions are Sacramental Confession, reception of Holy Communion and prayer for the Holy Father’s intentions.

The Decree suggests that such prayer take place before an “image of Jesus or the Blessed Virgin Mary.” Among the various prayers that are recommended are “prayers for the deceased, Morning or Evening Prayer from the Office of the Dead, the Rosary, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, meditating on various Gospel passages proposed for the liturgy of the Dead, or completing a work of mercy by offering to God the suffering and discomforts of one’s own life.”

Invitation to Priests

Directing a word to priests, the Decree asks that they make the Sacrament of Confession generously available and that they make Holy Communion available to the sick. In addition, as customary, all priests are invited to offer three Masses on All Souls’ Day.

Read more:
DIY: How to remember loved ones with a Dia de los Muertos altar
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  6. Edifa
    Do you know what your guardian angel can do for you?
  7. Magnús Sannleikur
    Brazilian family attributes boy’s miraculous healing to …
  8. Luis Santamaría
    Vatican reaffirms rejection of so-called apparitions of Our Lady …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.