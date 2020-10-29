4 Online communications seminars available for churches and universities

The online Catholic news and information website Aleteia was founded almost a decade ago tooffer Christians inspiring content to enrich their daily lives. Today, Aleteia is a leading Catholic website, with 600,000 newsletter subscribers, more than 3.3 million fans on Facebook, and over 13 million unique website visitors a month.

Now Aleteia, along with the International Federation of Catholic Universities (INFCU), and the Blanquerna Observatory on Media, Religion and Culture from Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, is offering churches, universities and social organizations an opportunity to learn how to implement a successful communications strategy to effectively connect with the public.

In four seminars, taught in English on November 3, 10, 17, 24, communications experts from Catholic universities and the media will share their experiences and good practices to help participants navigate the sometimes turbulent waters of media and public relations.

The program follows a similar seminar in Rome last year that was conducted in Spanish. It was so successful, according to Aleteia writer and Blanquerna Observatory professor Míriam Díez Bosch, who is coordinating the seminars, that they decided to hold another program in English.

“Everyone working in communication in an organization in the Church, specially those from colleges and universities can benefit from these seminars,” said Bosch.

“The training will consist of live conversations with experts, in which they address issues relating to communication strategy. Participants will then have an opportunity to share their particular situations,” she explained.

The registration deadline for the four seminars is November 2.

The seminars, which will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (EST), are as follows:

November 3, 2020

Reputation, Universities and COVID19

Magdalena Gaete PhD (c), Researcher University of Navarra

November 10, 2020

How to transfer Research from University to Society: Public Engagement

Alba Sabaté PhD, Blanquerna Observatory Deputy Director Ramon Llull University, Barcelona

November 17, 2020

Crisis in Communication

Peter Lah PhD, Coordinator of the Social Media Course, Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome

November 24, 2020

Relationship between Journalists and institutions at the Holy See: Open controversies

Cindy Wooden, Journalist at Catholic News Service, Rome

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance. For more information on the seminars and panelists, view the program’s brochure.

Register here. The cost is 100 Euros (approx. $117 US) for participation in all four seminars.