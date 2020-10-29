4 Online communications seminars available for churches and universities

Register now for training from a panel of international communications experts from Catholic media and universities.
Now Aleteia, along with the International Federation of Catholic Universities (INFCU), and the Blanquerna Observatory on Media, Religion and Culture from Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, is offering churches, universities and social organizations an opportunity to learn how to implement a successful communications strategy to effectively connect with the public.
In four seminars, taught in English on November 3, 10, 17, 24, communications experts from Catholic universities and the media will share their experiences and good practices to help participants navigate the sometimes turbulent waters of media and public relations.
The program follows a similar seminar in Rome last year that was conducted in Spanish. It was so successful, according to Aleteia writer and Blanquerna Observatory professor Míriam Díez Bosch, who is coordinating the seminars, that they decided to hold another program in English.
“Everyone working in communication in an organization in the Church, specially those from colleges and universities can benefit from these seminars,” said Bosch.
“The training will consist of live conversations with experts, in which they address issues relating to communication strategy. Participants will then have an opportunity to share their particular situations,” she explained.
The registration deadline for the four seminars is November 2.
The seminars, which will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (EST), are as follows:
November 3, 2020
Reputation, Universities and COVID19
Magdalena Gaete PhD (c), Researcher University of Navarra
November 10, 2020
How to transfer Research from University to Society: Public Engagement
Alba Sabaté PhD, Blanquerna Observatory Deputy Director Ramon Llull University, Barcelona
November 17, 2020
Crisis in Communication
Peter Lah PhD, Coordinator of the Social Media Course, Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome
November 24, 2020
Relationship between Journalists and institutions at the Holy See: Open controversies
Cindy Wooden, Journalist at Catholic News Service, Rome
Participants will receive a certificate of attendance. For more information on the seminars and panelists, view the program’s brochure.
Register here. The cost is 100 Euros (approx. $117 US) for participation in all four seminars.
