Prayer before reading a spiritual book

God can use many different things to inspire us, andThis may be the Bible, biography of a saint, or any book on prayer and the spiritual life.

Yet sometimes we don’t pause to ask God to inspire us and make it clear what he wants us to do.

Here is a short prayer from Father Francis Xavier Lasance and his book With God: A Book of Prayers and Reflections. It is a simple rhyming prayer that can be easily memorized and prayed each time we sit down to read (or listen to) a spiritual book.

God speaks to us through every holy page

Of uninspired or inspired sage.

O listen humbly to each counsel given,

As to a message sent to you from Heaven.

