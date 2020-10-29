Prayer before reading a spiritual book

This prayer recognizes that God may be trying to speak to us through the pages of a good spiritual book.
Yet sometimes we don’t pause to ask God to inspire us and make it clear what he wants us to do.
Here is a short prayer from Father Francis Xavier Lasance and his book With God: A Book of Prayers and Reflections. It is a simple rhyming prayer that can be easily memorized and prayed each time we sit down to read (or listen to) a spiritual book.
God speaks to us through every holy page
Of uninspired or inspired sage.
O listen humbly to each counsel given,
As to a message sent to you from Heaven.
