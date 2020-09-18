Reading good spiritual books is essential to a joyful life

Whether it is the Bible or the lives of the saints, reading positive spiritual books is vital to holiness.
Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance comments on this topic in his My Prayer Book, and explains how books can form a soul for good or ill.
The inspiration of a single book has made teachers, preachers, philosophers, authors, and statesmen. The first good book read by one has often appeared before him through life as a beacon which has saved him from many a danger. On the other hand, the demoralizing effects of one book have made profligates and criminals. Many youths and adults now in prison trace the beginning of their downfall to the reading of a bad book.
The formation of our character through books begins at an early age and continues into adulthood. Each book we read (or listen to) has the potential to radically change our lives. Lasance continues by quoting various “maxims” that relay this simple truth.
A person’s character is shown by the books he reads.
A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as for the body.
People are not usually better than the books they read.
There is no friend so faithful as a good book. There is no worse robber than a bad book.
Reading a book requires a certain humility, recognizing that we are not the source of all knowledge. We need the guidance of authors, and that is why it is so important to choose good books that lead us along the path of virtue.
If you want to do one good thing for your soul, read a good book.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!