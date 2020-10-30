Prayer to cleanse your mind from distracting thoughts

If you find yourself always getting distracted, here is a prayer for you.
We simply struggle to focus.
Here is a short prayer to gain focus, from a 19th-century Retreat Manual by Madame Cecilia.
O God, I firmly believe that you are everywhere present and sees all things. You see my nothingness, my inconstancy, my sinfulness. You see me in all my actions and you see me in this my meditation. I bow down before you, and worship your divine majesty with my whole being. Cleanse my heart from all vain, wicked, and distracting thoughts. Enlighten my understanding, and inflame my will, that I may pray with reverence, attention, and devotion.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!