Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Lifestyle

5 Names full of meaning and light for baby girls

BABY GIRL
karnavalfoto | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner - published on 11/03/20

Some perfect names for the little light of your life.

Click here to launch the slideshow

A newborn baby is a wonderful source of light for any family, but at the moment it seems even more so. Between the misery of a pandemic and the shorter days, lots of people are feeling a little gloomy. So, if you’re welcoming a new addition, you could choose a name that reflects the light your baby is for all who’ll get to know her.

Click on the slideshow to discover some names that not only represent light, but also belonged to some wonderful women in the Church whose names would be an honor to bear.

CHIARA LUCE BADANOLaunch the slideshow

 

 

NEWBORN
Read more:
5 Things not to put on your baby registry

 

 

 

Tags:
Baby names
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why did Satan rebel against God?
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The 9 oldest images of Mary
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More