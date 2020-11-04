Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Art & Culture

Vatican Nativity scene to feature figurines from the 1960s and 70s

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell - published on 11/04/20

The larger-than-life-sized pieces were created by Italian students and teachers between 1965 and 1975.

The Christmas Nativity scene at St. Peter’s Square will be made up of ceramic figurines from the Abruzzo region of Italy, alongside a Slovenian spruce tree, the Vatican announced.

The Christmas display will be installed on December 11, and will remain until January 10, 2021.

The Nativity scene was created at a high school in Castelli, in the Abruzzo region of central Italy, an area known for its ceramic craftsmanship. The creche is made up of 54 larger-than-life-sized ceramic figures designed by students and teachers of the FA Grue Art Institute between 1965 and 1975.

Only a few of the figures in the collection will be exhibited at St. Peter’s. The Virgin and Joseph, the Three Kings, and an “angel with open wings” will be included in the display. Also to be exhibited are a musician, a shepherdess with a jug and a little girl and her doll. The Nativity scene has already been on display in Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, in the Holy Land. 

The Vatican Christmas tree will be a common spruce tree about 92 feet high , from the municipality of Kočevje, in south-eastern Slovenia.

Tags:
AdventArtChristmasVatican
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why did Satan rebel against God?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  4. Annabelle Moseley
    8 Ways to honor the Holy Souls this November
  5. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: It’s not love if it’s “only when …
  8. Knights of Columbus
    Watch the McGivney Festival Livestream
See More