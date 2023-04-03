Lauren Daigle crosses over to pop with new song, “Waiting”

“Waiting” is the second single from her upcoming two-part, self-titled album that will release 10 songs at a time in 2023.

Lauren Daigle has taken the world by storm since the 2018 release of her monumental hit “You Say,” which broke all the records, remaining atop Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart for 132 weeks. With such an exceptional singer achieving such rampant success, it’s no surprise to hear that she’s preparing to release a two-part album, with 10 songs coming on May 12 and another 10 planned for later this year.

Aleteia previously reported on her first single “Thank God I Do,” a piano driven ballad in which the singer/songwriter expresses her gratitude for all the supportive people whom God has placed in her life. Now we’re listening to her second single, “Waiting,” released on March 30.

The moment one turns on “Waiting,” it’s like they’ve stepped through a door from 2023 to the 1960s, as this retro tune is filled with the vintage tones of the mid-20th century. Lauren’s signature smoky voice gives a fine performance of the lilting melody, which is supported by an arrangement that makes it feel like it should have been the featured song in a James Bond film.

While “Waiting” is something of a departure from Daigle’s distinctly Christian style, this love song continues to bear the virtues of the faith, as she eschews the notion that we should rush to find love. Rather, Lauren proposes that waiting for the one is preferable, even if such self deprivation may cause one to “Toss and turn, anticipatin’, All the while, your heart is achin’, Knowin’ that the day is comin’ soon.”

It is interesting to see a Christian artist cross over into a more secular pop style, as the potential for evangelization is much stronger from this side. Whereas a pop artist releasing a Christian song may bring their many fans to appreciate religious themes, here a secular audience that responds well to “Waiting” may now explore Daigle’s more Chrisitian themed music with a more open mind and heart.

Daigle recently performed “Waiting” on The Today Show, where she explained that her new album is full of songs that had a “healing” effect on her as she made her way through a difficult season. She said:

“I’m always on the quest of revival,” she said. “But I feel like I really learned my voice again. After feeling animosity — you know the world at the time was just in this pickle and I needed to see the humanity in the world again.”

She also explained that she canceled a live performance in Nashville, Tennessee, in favor of holding a prayer service for the victims of the recent school shooting:

“That kind of loss is something I can’t even imagine,” she shared. “But if there’s one shred of hope I can give people in the midst of such a horrific time, that is what my heart longs to do.”

Laruen Daigle is preparing to tour US cities to promote her album, with 32 stops along the way. Learn more about her upcoming tour at her official website.