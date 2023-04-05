6 Powerful quotes from St. Thérèse to boost your Easter week

These short and punchy quotes from the young French saint will help bring life into perspective this Easter.

Easter falls at the perfect time of year. As we celebrate the Resurrection, we also get to marvel at the life emerging all around us. From blossoming trees to budding flowers, it’s a moment to rejoice and live in hope. It also gives Christians the opportunity to embrace their faith and consider the eternal life that awaits us.

The various writings of St. Thérèse de Lisieux, the French Carmelite nun who appreciated all the smallest of life’s offerings, seem to embody these sentiments exactly. And what’s more, her wise words seem just as relevant — and needed — today as they did when they were written over 125 years ago.

So take inspiration from her deep faith to inspire you this Easter and for the months and years to come:

The world’s thy ship and not thy home.”

A word or a smile is often enough to put fresh life in a despondent soul.”

“Holiness consists simply in doing God’s will, and being just what God wants us to be.”

“Without love, deeds, even the most brilliant, count as nothing.”

“It’s true I suffer a great deal — but do I suffer well? That is the question.”

“If all flowers wanted to be roses, nature would lose her springtime beauty.”