Did St. Gregory wash the feet of an angel on Holy Thursday?

A pious tradition recounts how St. Gregory the Great washed the feet of a mysterious visitor on Holy Thursday.

The Church continues a long-standing tradition on Holy Thursday of washing people’s feet during Mass. The tradition seeks to imitate Jesus’ act of service when he washed the feet of his 12 apostles.

As a result, priests and bishops select 12 individuals to come forward during Holy Thursday Mass to have their feet washed.

However, St. Gregory the Great ended up washing the feet of 13 individuals.

The St. Andrew Daily Missal explains what happened.

According to a tradition, the alteration was made by St. Gregory the Great. This holy Pope, when washing the feet of twelve poor men, noticed one more, of a very beautiful countenance. When he tried to know who he was, after the ceremony, the mysterious poor had disappeared. St. Gregory believed it was an angel or our Lord himself.

This tradition was revived by St. Paul VI, who, according to the New York Times, washed the feet of 13 priests.

While its impossible to verify the truth behind this legend, the tradition reminds us that we should treat everyone as if they were Jesus.