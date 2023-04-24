Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen
Follow in the footsteps of Jesus with this prayer of St. Mark

The collect prayer for St. Mark's feast day asks for the grace to follow in Jesus' footsteps.

St. Mark is regarded as the author of the Gospel of St. Mark and possibly a disciple of St. Peter the Apostle. He was able to interview those who knew Jesus and literally walked in his footsteps.

With this in mind, the Church offers to us this collect prayer, which asks God for the grace to follow in the footsteps of Jesus.

O God, who raised up Saint Mark, your Evangelist, and endowed him with the grace to preach the Gospel, grant, we pray, that we may so profit from his teaching as to follow faithfully in the footsteps of Christ. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

SAINT MARK
WEB3 ST MARK SAINT MARK EVANGELIST PAINTING Tzanes Emmanuel WikiMedia Commons
