8 Little prayer books for Catholics to keep in a pocket or purse

Check out these beautiful little books that offer a way to turn to God in the unexpected pauses in your day.

Every day, we have unexpected little pauses and waiting time. Maybe we are waiting for the kids to get out of school, for our train or bus to arrive, or for a friend to meet us at a coffee shop.

When these moments come along, often our instinct is to whip out a phone and check social media or play an online game.

But what if we used some of these moments to pray and spend time with God instead?

Pope Francis encourages us to turn to reading Sacred Scripture in little free moments throughout the day. He has said:

Let’s have a small Gospel, a pocket-size Gospel, to take in your bag, always with us. And when there is a moment during the day, read something from the Gospel. It is Jesus who accompanies us. So, a small pocket-size Gospel always with us.

If you like the idea of keeping a small spiritual book handy, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these little books that offer a way to turn to God in the unexpected pauses in your day.

Ascension Press’ Pocket Guides

We are a bit obsessed with these beautiful little volumes!

Ascension Press has Pocket Guides on five different topics: Adoration, Reconciliation, Novenas, the Rosary, and the Stations of the Cross.

Each book is carefully put together and designed to help you pray in a deeper way.

The newest one, The Pocket Guide to Novenas, might be our favorite. It includes 20 novenas, of which 14 are newly written and not available anywhere else, such as the Novena to St. Gianna Molla, and the Novena to Saints Louis and Zelie Martin. The other six are traditional novenas that have been written by saints and other holy men and women throughout the history of the Church.

Pocket Gospels

Of course, a pocket Gospel is exactly what Pope Francis recommended, so it makes sense to have one on hand!

We’ve got a list of Pocket Gospels for you to choose from. Our favorite is The Pocket Gospels and Psalms from Our Sunday Visitor. At just 3.5″ x 5″ it will fit easily into your pocket or purse, and the flexible cover is durable enough to carry every day.

The Pocket Book of Catholic Prayers

ThisPocket Book of Catholic Prayers can enhance participation in the Mass and encourage your prayer throughout the liturgical year. It includes dozens of favorite Catholic prayers plus the order of the Mass in a handy and portable format, with full-color illustrations and photographs.

The Way by St. Josemaria Escriva

Beloved by millions, The Way is St. Josemaría’s spiritually rich collection of points for meditation and prayer. This mini-edition fits easily into your purse or pocket.