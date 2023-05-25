6 Beautiful quotes on love by Irish authors as you prepare your wedding

Take inspiration from the romantic Emerald Isle for your wedding vows.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

Ireland is known for its rich history and acclaimed writers. From James Joyce to William Butler Yeats, there have been many talented authors who’ve been able to put pen to paper to express the wonders of love.

So if you’re getting married, take a look at some of these popular quotes from Irish writers over the last few centuries. And even if you’re not about to wed, you’ll just love the sentiment that lies behind these powerful words.

“If you do not love me, I shall not be loved, If I do not love you, I shall not love.”Samuel Beckett

Hearts are not to be had as a gift, but hearts are earned.” William Butler Yeats

“Love will heal what language fails to know.”Eaven Boland

“I would take the world, and break it into pieces in my hands, to see you smile watching it crumble away.”William Butler Yeats

Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.” Samuel Lover

“But I, being poor, have only my dreams; I have spread my dreams under your feet; Tread softly because you tread on my dreams.”William Butler Yeats