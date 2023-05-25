Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 25 May |
Saint of the Day: St. Bede the Venerable
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

6 Beautiful quotes on love by Irish authors as you prepare your wedding

Marriage ring

invisible invisible | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 05/25/23

Take inspiration from the romantic Emerald Isle for your wedding vows.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

Ireland is known for its rich history and acclaimed writers. From James Joyce to William Butler Yeats, there have been many talented authors who’ve been able to put pen to paper to express the wonders of love.

So if you’re getting married, take a look at some of these popular quotes from Irish writers over the last few centuries. And even if you’re not about to wed, you’ll just love the sentiment that lies behind these powerful words.

“If you do not love me, I shall not be loved, If I do not love you, I shall not love.”Samuel Beckett

Hearts are not to be had as a gift, but hearts are earned.” William Butler Yeats

Love will heal what language fails to know.”Eaven Boland

“I would take the world, and break it into pieces in my hands, to see you smile watching it crumble away.”William Butler Yeats

Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.” Samuel Lover

“But I, being poor, have only my dreams; I have spread my dreams under your feet; Tread softly because you tread on my dreams.”William Butler Yeats

Dziewczyna stoi na klifie na wybrzeżu Irlandii
Read more:The religious meaning behind this popular Irish blessing
SAINT BRIGID CROSS
Read more:9 Items you’ll often find in Irish Catholic homes
Tags:
Catholic LifestyleIrelandWeddings
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.