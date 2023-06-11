Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 11 June |
The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

John Paul II’s prayer of thanksgiving for the gift of the Eucharist

Papież Jan Paweł II

EAST NEWS

#image_title

Philip Kosloski - published on 06/11/23

St. John Paul II recited this prayer during a celebration of Corpus Christi.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

While most Catholics attend Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist on a weekly basis, we don’t often step back and give thanks to God for such a wonderful gift.

The Eucharist is indeed a gift, given to us as a guide on our journey towards Heaven.

St. John Paul II reflected on such a gift and offered the following prayer of thanksgiving during the feast of Corpus Christi in 2002.

Ave verum Corpus, natum de Maria Virgine (“Hail true Body, born of the Virgin Mary”).
We adore you, our Redeemer who became incarnate in the pure womb of the Virgin Mary.

We give you thanks, Lord, for your Eucharistic presence in the world. For us you accepted suffering and on the cross you manifested your love for all humanity to the very end. We adore you, daily viaticum for us, all pilgrims on earth.

You who know and can do all things, who nourish us on earth, lead your brothers and sisters to the table of heaven to be fellow heirs and guests with your saints forever.” Amen.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - 18 OCTOBER 2003: Pope John Paul II concentrates during the weekly general audience in the Nervi Hall at the Vatican.
Read more:Why the Rosary was St. John Paul II’s favorite prayer
JOHN PAUL II
Read more:Practical advice St. John Paul II gave young people in 1978
Tags:
Catholic PrayersEucharistPope John Paul II
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.