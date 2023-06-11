John Paul II’s prayer of thanksgiving for the gift of the Eucharist

St. John Paul II recited this prayer during a celebration of Corpus Christi.
While most Catholics attend Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist on a weekly basis, we don’t often step back and give thanks to God for such a wonderful gift.
The Eucharist is indeed a gift, given to us as a guide on our journey towards Heaven.
St. John Paul II reflected on such a gift and offered the following prayer of thanksgiving during the feast of Corpus Christi in 2002.
Ave verum Corpus, natum de Maria Virgine (“Hail true Body, born of the Virgin Mary”).
We adore you, our Redeemer who became incarnate in the pure womb of the Virgin Mary.
We give you thanks, Lord, for your Eucharistic presence in the world. For us you accepted suffering and on the cross you manifested your love for all humanity to the very end. We adore you, daily viaticum for us, all pilgrims on earth.
You who know and can do all things, who nourish us on earth, lead your brothers and sisters to the table of heaven to be fellow heirs and guests with your saints forever.” Amen.