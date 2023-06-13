A Basilica stands in the place of the 1st Marian apparition

This majestic edifice is not only renowned for its architectural importance, but also because it is believed to be the place where the first Marian apparition occurred, around the year 40.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar, located in Zaragoza (Spain), holds a significant place in the hearts of Catholics worldwide. This majestic edifice is not only renowned for its architectural importance, but also because it is believed to be the place where the first Marian apparition occurred, around the year 40 –when Mary was still living in Jerusalem. This implies that the “apparition” was in fact an act of bilocation, instead.

The story goes all the way back to the 1st century, when the apostle St. James the Greater was preaching in the Iberian Peninsula. Tradition claims that he was facing immense challenges, so he went to look for some solace in prayer by the banks of the Ebro River. During his supplications, the Virgin Mary appeared to him, standing on a jasper pillar carried by angels. This extraordinary event marked the first recorded apparition of the Blessed Mother.

The Basilica is home to a very special sacred relic: the very pillar upon which Mary stood during her apparition. This revered column, made of jasper and measuring approximately 40 centimeters in diameter, stands prominently within the Basilica. The statue of Our Lady of the Pillar, perched on top of the pillar, is a magnificent representation of Mary with the Infant Jesus in her arms.

The Basilica is home to a very special sacred relic: the very pillar upon which Mary stood during her apparition. This revered column, made of jasper and measuring approximately 40 centimeters in diameter, stands prominently within the Basilica. Francesco Bonino | Shutterstock

Over the centuries, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar has undergone several transformations – as is the case with most major European churches. The current Baroque-basilica was constructed between the 17th and 18th centuries and is a testament to the architectural prowess of that era: At its peak in 1810, the Spanish Empire (“the empire upon which the sun never sets”) covered over 13 million square kilometers – basically 10% of the world.

The ornate façade, adorned with intricate sculptures and delicate stonework, leaves visitors in awe. But inside the basilica, the grandeur continues. Lavish altarpieces, beautiful frescoes, and meticulously crafted stained-glass windows adorn the sacred space, providing a sense of solemnity and reverence. And still, the Chapel of the Holy Trinity, housing the revered Pillar, remains the focal point of devotion. Pilgrims from all corners of the world gather here to pay homage to the Blessed Mother and seek her intercession.

The statue of Our Lady of the Pillar, perched on top of the pillar, is a magnificent representation of Mary with the Infant Jesus in her arms. -archizaragoza

Every year, on October 12, the Basilica celebrates the Feast of Our Lady of the Pillar, a grand occasion attracting thousands of devotees from all over the world – and from Spanish-speaking countries in particular. The feast is accompanied by processions, liturgical ceremonies, and heartfelt prayers, commemorating the apparition and expressing devotion to the Blessed Mother.

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar stands as a symbol of faith and Marian devotion, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of the first Marian apparition and a place where countless faithful find spiritual healing and inspiration alike.