US Bishops ask us to pray this Litany in response to Dodgers debacle

The Bishops are pushing back on the LA Dodgers plans to honor an anti-Catholic drag troupe on Friday, June 16, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is calling on all Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on June 16, Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Along with practicing this popular devotion, the call to prayer comes as an act of reparation for the “spiritual damage caused by sin.” In this case, the issue in question is the LA Dodgers’ plan to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an activist group that mocks the Church and consecrated women by dressing men as nuns and performing blasphemous acts.