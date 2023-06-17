Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 17 June |
Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

St. John Paul II’s prayer to protect families from the “father of lies”

John Paul II

GERARD JULIEN | AFP

Philip Kosloski - published on 06/17/23

St. John Paul II prayed that all families would look to God, the source of all fatherhood, and not be seduced by the "father of lies."

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

In his Letter to Families, St. John Paul II stressed the reality that God is the source of all fatherhood and motherhood. He argued that if we want our families to flourish, we need to go to the source of it all.

He ended his letter with the following prayer that asked God to protect families from the “father of lies,” who tries to tempt families in a number of ways.

May Christ, who is the same “yesterday and today and for ever” (Heb 13:8), be with us as we bow the knee before the Father, from whom all fatherhood and motherhood and every human family is named (cf. Eph 3:14-15). In the words of the prayer to the Father which Christ himself taught us, may he once again offer testimony of that love with which he loved us “to the end”! (Jn 13:1).

May the Lord Jesus repeat these truths to us with the power and the wisdom of the Cross, so that humanity will not yield to the temptation of the “father of lies” (Jn 8:44), who constantly seeks to draw people to broad and easy ways, ways apparently smooth and pleasant, but in reality full of snares and dangers. May we always be enabled to follow the One who is “the way, and the truth, and the life” (Jn 14:6).

Papież Jan Paweł II
Read more:John Paul II’s prayer of thanksgiving for the gift of the Eucharist
WEB ST JOHN PAUL II POPE FATIMA CONSECRATION TO RUSSIA CONSECRATION TO IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY 1984 Giancarlo Giuliani CPP
Read more:Prayer for Deliverance from Evil by St. John Paul II
Tags:
FatherhoodPope John Paul II
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.