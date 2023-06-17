St. John Paul II’s prayer to protect families from the “father of lies”

St. John Paul II prayed that all families would look to God, the source of all fatherhood, and not be seduced by the "father of lies."

In his Letter to Families, St. John Paul II stressed the reality that God is the source of all fatherhood and motherhood. He argued that if we want our families to flourish, we need to go to the source of it all.

He ended his letter with the following prayer that asked God to protect families from the “father of lies,” who tries to tempt families in a number of ways.