Blake Lively shares why Ryan Reynolds is a wonderful dad

There is something rather endearing about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Whether it’s some of the movies they’ve made, their adorable kids, or that they just seem so genuinely appreciative of each other, they’re one celebrity couple that truly seems to emanate the joys of marriage.

The Hollywood stars have been married for over 10 years and have four young children together — a challenge for any couple! And while the actors have shared some sweet family moments with their fans, they come across as loving, dedicated parents who are trying to bring up their kids away from all the Hollywood glitz.

However, one thing that the couple openly displays is their deep love and admiration for each other, and perhaps this is best seen in Lively’s beautiful testimony about her husband that was made in November at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards, and that has reemerged on social media just in time for Father’s Day.

Home is where his heart is. Which is why he gives so much of his heart back to his home.

In the emotional declaration of love, a visibly pregnant Lively declares: “I am his home, and our girls are his home… He is hard wired to get home… Daddy always comes home.”

(As the Green Lantern actress enthuses about her husband, it is particularly heart-warming to watch Reynolds listen to her with a few tears of his own.)

Lively goes on to share how her husband juggles his work with family life, explaining: “He creates magic in his work, but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life. Home is where his heart is. Which is why he gives so much of his heart back to his home.”

And perhaps that is the message that can inspire all married couples: that the family home, and the people inside it, should be the beacon that calls each member home at the end of the day.

So for all the fathers we celebrate today, Happy Father’s Day! Your example of wanting to come home provides your wife and children with the security, love, and happiness they need in a world that can sometimes be a little daunting.