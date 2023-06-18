Impressive video: 1,400 seminarians on pilgrimage

Nearly 2,000 young men are preparing to become priests in Poland, and most of them walked together to the shrine of Our Lady of Czestochova.
The Jasna Góra pilgrimage center in Częstochowa hosted the sixth pilgrimage of Polish seminarians this June. More than 1,400 men took part in it.
The highlight of the pilgrimage was the Mass at the Basilica of Jasna Góra, home of the icon of Our Lady of Częstochowa. The Mass was celebrated in Latin and presided over by the prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy, Card. Lazzaro You Heung-sik.
The cardinal, who is from South Korea, said in his homily:
Remember that in the Gospel, the first is the servant of all […].
This is our Cana of Galilee, where we can always be certain that we will be received and embraced by the heavenly Mother, who wants to raise you, future priests, in the following of Jesus.”