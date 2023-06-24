3-Point Mass prep: Do not be afraid of people

Jesus makes this invitation not just to the Apostles, but to you and me, here and now.

The Gospel for this Sunday is Mt 10:26-33

Jesus: do not be afraid of people!

1. A word of introduction

Fear paralyzes us. And on many levels. Jesus emphasizes that we should not be afraid — as many as three times. He also tells us why we should not fear.

2. Keywords

Jesus said to his apostles, “Fear no one.”

Jesus says this not only to the Apostles but to each of us. Here and now. In our specific life situations. These four words of Jesus touch the hearts of every person and have the power to change us.

And do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul;

rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy

both soul and body in Gehenna.

To fear God does not mean to shun him because God is love. The fear of God is the fear of offending the person who loves us so much. Just as we do not want to offend our parents or friends.

“A Christian should be fearful of this one thing: not to lose the life-giving relationship with Christ” (Fr. P. Śliwiński, Fr. M. Kowalski, Jutro Niedziela, Kraków 2019)

Are not two sparrows sold for a small coin?

Yet not one of them falls to the ground without your Father’s knowledge.

Even all the hairs of your head are counted.

So do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.

“I am very much in God’s hands” is the title of a book that contains reflections from the retreat of St. John Paul II. He was not afraid, although he even endured an attempt on his life. This was possible because he trusted God. He trusted according to the words of this Gospel passage.

3. Today

“Do not be afraid to open the door to Christ!” So many people around the world have welcomed these words of St. John Paul II with enthusiasm. These are freedom-giving words. To what degree am I a person who trusts God and does not fear?