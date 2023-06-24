Harry Styles proves a surprising champion of pregnant women

At a recent concert, the popular singer gave a helping hand to a pregnant fan in a very public way.

The singer-songwriter Harry Styles is currently in the middle of touring the world with a selection of concerts for Love on Tour. And at a recent performance in Cardiff, Wales, the 29-year-old showed his respect and appreciation for pregnant women.

The flamboyant singer, who is known for being a bit of a “cheeky chappy” in his native England, might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and you certainly might disagree with some of his stances in life. However, he is very popular and appeals to a wide audience, both young and old, so it’s always interesting to see the positive impact these sorts of stars can have.

During his concerts the singer likes to engage with his audience when he takes a bit of a “breather.” Normally there’s quite a lot of banter, and it’s easy to see that Styles really cares for his fans.

But it was particularly heartening to see how the ex-One Direction singer helped out a pregnant woman during one of his latest concerts. The singer was up on stage chatting away with a lady called Sian.

Harry’s caring side

When she shared she was expecting a baby, they started to discuss what name she should choose for the new arrival. (Although Sian was quick to shout out “Harry,” she’s not actually sure whether she’s having a boy or girl.)

Meanwhile, Styles, who can certainly be a bit of a gentleman, invited her to come to the coveted front row, in light of her pregnancy.

As the pair continued to chat, Sian revealed she needed the bathroom. So in an unusual move, Styles said he’d press pause on the concert so she could nip to the bathroom and not miss the show.

As the whole conversation was very public, the millions of Harry Styles fans at the concert, and across the globe, will not only have had a glimpse of their favorite popstar in action, they’ll also have seen how he celebrates life, and knows how to prioritize what is truly important.