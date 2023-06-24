Prayer to be led to Jesus by St. John the Baptist

Ask God to lead you closer to himself through the life and prayers of the one who prepared the way for the Lord.

St. John the Baptist is often called the “Precursor,” recalling his role in “preparing the way for the Lord.”

While he certainly did exactly that during his lifetime, he continues to help prepare the hearts of all to come to know Christ more intimately.

Here is the Collect prayer for the Vigil of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, asking God to lead us to himself through the example and prayers of the “Precursor.”