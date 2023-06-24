Prayer to be led to Jesus by St. John the Baptist

Ask God to lead you closer to himself through the life and prayers of the one who prepared the way for the Lord.
St. John the Baptist is often called the “Precursor,” recalling his role in “preparing the way for the Lord.”
While he certainly did exactly that during his lifetime, he continues to help prepare the hearts of all to come to know Christ more intimately.
Here is the Collect prayer for the Vigil of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, asking God to lead us to himself through the example and prayers of the “Precursor.”
Grant, we pray, almighty God,
that your family may walk in the way of salvation
and, attentive to what SaintJohn the Precursor urged,
may come safely to the one he foretold,
our lord Jesus Christ.
Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the holy spirit, one God, for ever and ever.