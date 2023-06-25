Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: Bl. Giuseppina Catanea
St. Josemaria Escriva’s secret to happiness

Philip Kosloski - published on 06/25/23

St. Josemaria Escriva provides a simple key that he believed would lead to happiness in this life and the next.

Everyone seems to be searching for the key to lasting happiness in this life. We want to escape the intense amount of anxiety we feel on a daily basis and desperately want to be happy.

For St. Josemaria Escriva, the “secret to happiness” is very simple and to the point.

Abandonment to the will of God is the secret of happiness on earth. Say, then: meus cibus est, ut faciam voluntatem ejus, my food is to do his will.

The Way

While St. Josemaria’s secret may seem simplistic, it reminds us that our life should not be lived selfishly, but in union with God’s design.

We often forget that God created us and knows us better than we know ourselves. He came down to earth in the person of Jesus to remind us of this simple fact and to show us what obedience to God entails.

Only when we start living for God will we be able to experience a lasting happiness that will endure every sort of trial we encounter.

If we want to be happy in this life, we need to abandon ourselves like Mary to God and his will for us.

