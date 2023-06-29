Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
The Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul
Beautiful vigil begins festivities of Sts. Peter and Paul

Saints Peter and Paul prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square led by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis and Cardinal Mauro Gambetti

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/29/23

Led by two vicars of the Holy Father Pope Francis, this time of prayer was marked by the solemn beauty of a candlelight procession.

The Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul this June 29, 2023, began with a diocesan vigil held in St. Peter’s Square.

It was led by the two vicars of the Holy Father: for the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, and for Vatican City, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.

The time of prayer was marked by the strikingly beautiful scenes of a candlelight procession.

Enjoy the images below:

(Slideshow) Vigil of Peter and Paul 2023
Launch the slideshow
