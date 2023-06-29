Beautiful vigil begins festivities of Sts. Peter and Paul

Led by two vicars of the Holy Father Pope Francis, this time of prayer was marked by the solemn beauty of a candlelight procession.

The Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul this June 29, 2023, began with a diocesan vigil held in St. Peter’s Square.

It was led by the two vicars of the Holy Father: for the Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, and for Vatican City, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.

The time of prayer was marked by the strikingly beautiful scenes of a candlelight procession.

Enjoy the images below: