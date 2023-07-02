Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 02 July |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Eugénie Joubert
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope: Don’t stop praying in summer

Pope Francis Angelus

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 07/02/23

"Let us take an interest in what is happening, let us help those who suffer, and let us pray," encourages Pope Francis.

Pope Francis urged the faithful to continue fervent prayer for peace, even though it’s summertime.

The Pope made his plea after leading the midday Angelus with those in St. Peter’s Square.

He said:

even during summertime, let us not tire of praying for peace, especially for the people of Ukraine who are so beleaguered. And let us not neglect the other wars so often unfortunately forgotten, and the numerous conflicts and clashes that stain many parts of the world with blood.

The Pope refers to the various conflicts going on around the world as “World War III fought piecemeal.”

“There are so many wars today,” Pope Francis lamented. “Let us take an interest in what is happening, let us help those who suffer, and let us pray, because prayer is the gentle strength that protects and sustains the world.”

POPE-FRANCIS-AUDIENCE
Read more:Why do only some conflicts get the world’s attention, Pope considers
Nazioni Unite
Read more:Pope, imam address UN Security Council
DRCONGO-UNREST-OPPOSITION-POLITICS
Read more:Why does fasting have anything to do with a far-away war?
Tags:
Pope FrancisWar
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.