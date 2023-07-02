Pope: Don’t stop praying in summer

"Let us take an interest in what is happening, let us help those who suffer, and let us pray," encourages Pope Francis.

Pope Francis urged the faithful to continue fervent prayer for peace, even though it’s summertime.

The Pope made his plea after leading the midday Angelus with those in St. Peter’s Square.

He said:

even during summertime, let us not tire of praying for peace, especially for the people of Ukraine who are so beleaguered. And let us not neglect the other wars so often unfortunately forgotten, and the numerous conflicts and clashes that stain many parts of the world with blood.

The Pope refers to the various conflicts going on around the world as “World War III fought piecemeal.”

“There are so many wars today,” Pope Francis lamented. “Let us take an interest in what is happening, let us help those who suffer, and let us pray, because prayer is the gentle strength that protects and sustains the world.”