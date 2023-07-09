Mom of 3 welcomes 3 more babies in rare pregnancy

When arranging her 30th birthday party, Monique Davaul got a little shock that saw her become a mom of six.

At 30 years of age Monique Davaul has certainly got her hands full. After giving birth to her son Messiah, who is now eight, she went on to have twin boys, Nasir and Sincere, now six … and then, to her surprise she found herself expecting triplets.

The mom of six only discovered she was eight weeks pregnant with her triplets while she was preparing her birthday celebrations.

As she shared with Good Morning America, she’d found raising her three older boys “easy.” “So I guess maybe God said, ‘You kept saying it was easy. I got something for you. Let’s see what you can do with three.‘”

An inkling, a joke, and a big reveal

Despite it being a very rare occurrence — in fact there are no exact statistics available on these sorts of multiple pregnancies — Davaul had an inkling she was having another multiple birth, as she was feeling particularly nauseated.

According to the Daily Mail, the busy mom’s colleagues had joked with her that she could be having more than one baby considering she’d had twins six years previously.

When doctors confirmed that she was indeed expecting triplets, Duvaul’s birthday party quickly switched to being a gender reveal party, with her three older children very excited about the news.

Early arrival

As is often the case with multiple births, the trio decided to make an early entry by arriving nearly two months in advance. After Duvaul’s water’s broke at 33 weeks of gestation, the fraternal triplets — Jihad, Mielle, and Noelle — were born by C-section on April 12 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport, Virginia, and were strong enough to go home in time for Mother’s Day.

Now back at the family home, the newborns have their big brothers on hand to play with. As their mom shared, the twins “try to help out.”

It will be interesting to see how Duvaul responds to the challenge she felt God was setting for her. Will she find raising six children as easy as three? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, the new mom is clearly thankful for the unexpected gift she was given.

If you’d like to get a glimpse of complete and utter gorgeousness, take a look at the triplets in this reel below: