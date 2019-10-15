6 Essential patron saints for large families

Click here to launch the slideshow

Having a large family comes with its own set of joys and blessings, as well as its own challenges. (One of the biggest may be the comments you get when you’re out!) It helps to have a collection of patron saints on hand to help you navigate the tricky times, but also to celebrate the great joys of having so many children to love.

We’ve selected some impressive holy men and women to lean on, saints who understand the ups and downs of life in a big family, and who themselves still managed to heroically live their faith. You’ll notice that many of these saints spent their latter years in religious communities, or even in complete spiritual isolation — something you may appreciate with all the chaos of so many people under one roof!

Read more: 12 Benefits of being mom to a large family