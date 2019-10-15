6 Essential patron saints for large families

Look no further than these inspirational men and women for the ultimate support system.
We’ve selected some impressive holy men and women to lean on, saints who understand the ups and downs of life in a big family, and who themselves still managed to heroically live their faith. You’ll notice that many of these saints spent their latter years in religious communities, or even in complete spiritual isolation — something you may appreciate with all the chaos of so many people under one roof!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?