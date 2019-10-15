Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
6 Essential patron saints for large families

FAMILY
YanLev | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 15, 2019

Look no further than these inspirational men and women for the ultimate support system.

Having a large family comes with its own set of joys and blessings, as well as its own challenges. (One of the biggest may be the comments you get when you’re out!) It helps to have a collection of patron saints on hand to help you navigate the tricky times, but also to celebrate the great joys of having so many children to love.

We’ve selected some impressive holy men and women to lean on, saints who understand the ups and downs of life in a big family, and who themselves still managed to heroically live their faith. You’ll notice that many of these saints spent their latter years in religious communities, or even in complete spiritual isolation — something you may appreciate with all the chaos of so many people under one roof!

Read more:
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Read more:
9 Celebrities inspired by their large families

 

 

Tags:
FamilySaints
