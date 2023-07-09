Pope announces 21 new cardinals for end of September

On the list of the new cardinals: Hong Kong bishop, Holy Land patriarch, a Chicago-native, new DDF prefect, leader of Salesians, Pope's rep in the USA ...

Pope Francis has announced 21 new cardinals to be created in a consistory on September 30, before the start of the Synod of Bishops.

The bishop of Hong Kong and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem are among those named: Bishop Stephen Chriw Sau-yan and Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Included as well are the prefects of the Dicasteries for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez; of the Dicastery for Bishops, Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost; of the Dicastery for Oriental Churches, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti.

Archbishop Prevost is a Chicago-native who was serving in Peru before his appointment to the Curia.

The Pope’s representative to the United States since 2016, French Archbishop Christophe Pierre, is on the list.

A priest who is not yet a bishop is included: Ángel Fernández Artime, who is the rector-major of the Salesian Order.

The Holy Father also named three cardinals who are already past voting age, to be recognised for their long service to the Church:

Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, age 82 from Italy, formerly the Secretary of the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People.

Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, age 84 from Venezuela, emeritus archbishop of Cumaná, Venezuela.

Capuchin Father Luis Pascual Dri, a confessor at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompeii in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Here is the complete list as provided by Vatican News:

List of the Future Cardinals

Here are the names of the new Cardinals:

1. H. E. Archbishop. Robert Francis PREVOST, O.S.A., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops

2. H.E. Archbishop Claudio GUGEROTTI, Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches

3. H. E. Archbishop Víctor Manuel FERNÁNDEZ, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

4. H. E. Archbishop Emil Paul TSCHERRIG, Apostolic Nunzio

5. H. E. Archbishop Christophe Louis Yves Georges PIERRE, Apostolic Nunzio

6. H. E. Archbishop Pierbattista PIZZABALLA, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

7. H. E. Archbishop Stephen BRISLIN, Archbishop of the Capetown (Kaapstad)

8. H. E. Archbishop Ángel Sixto ROSSI, S.J., Archbishop of Córdoba

9. H. E. Archbishop Luis José RUEDA APARICIO, Archbishop of Bogotá

10. H. E. Archbishop Grzegorz RYŚ, Archbishop of Łódź

11. H. E. Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin MULLA, Archbishop of Juba

12. H. E. Archbishop José COBO CANO, Archbishop of Madrid

13. H. E. Archbishop Protase RUGAMBWA, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora

14. H. E. Bishop Sebastian FRANCIS, Bishop of Penang

15. H. E. Bishop Stephen CHOW SAU-YAN, S.J., Bishop of Hong Kong

16. H. E. Bishop François-Xavier BUSTILLO, O.F.M. Conv., Bishop of Ajaccio

17. H. E. Bishop Américo Manuel ALVES AGUIAR, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon

18. Rev. Ángel FERNÁNDEZ ARTIME, s.d.b., Rector Major of the Salesians

The Pope also said that long with cardinals elect, he will join to the members of the College of Cardinals, two archbishops and one religious who have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church.

19. H.E. Archbishop Agostino MARCHETTO, Apostolic Nuncio.

20. H.E. Archbishop Diego Rafael PADRÓN SÁNCHEZ, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná

21. Rev. Fr. Luis Pascual DRI, OFM Cap., Confessor of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompei, Buenos Aires

“Let us pray for the new Cardinals, so that, confirming their adhesion to Christ, the merciful and faithful High Priest (cf. Heb 2:17), they might help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome for the good of the entire Holy People faithful to God,” the Holy Father concluded.