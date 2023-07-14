Dad finishes Vancouver marathon with baby girl in his arms

Marathoner picks up his baby from the sidelines and they cross the finish line with the crowd cheering!

Running a marathon is an extraordinary accomplishment under any circumstances.

It’s all the more impressive when you’ve got a new baby and have to find time to train while being sleep-deprived and extra busy.

One dad celebrated finishing his marathon with a special tribute to his family. He picked up his baby girl from the sidelines and crossed the finish line holding her in his arms!

New family tradition

Morgan Lockhart and wife Julia are the parents of baby Emmy. When Morgan ran the BMO Vancouver Marathon on May 7, 2023, he decided to create “a new family tradition” of crossing with his daughter.

He shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing:

Finished the Vancouver Full Marathon holding my baby and just created a new family tradition. I knew I wanted to share this special moment with my baby girl, and there was this moment where as soon as I grabbed her, we both paused and leaned back and looked at each other, and I could see that she finally knew that it was me. She waited hours for me at the finish line and her smile said it all.

You can see the video here: