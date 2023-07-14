Vihan Damaris’ “Jesus” is a Christian music gem of 2023

Co-written by award-winning songwriter Seth Mosley, "Jesus" might well be nominated for a Grammy Award.

A new song from one of India’s most popular Christian singer/songwriters, Vihan Damaris, is making waves after pulling in more than 120,000 views in its first month. Co-written by Grammy-winning songwriter Seth Mosley, who has famously worked with For KING & COUNTRY, “Jesus” focuses on the enthusiasm the singer has for Christ.

Damaris is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been working in Christian music for about a decade, with her first official album, An Evening with Grace, released in 2020. In a 2016 interview with Big on Talent, Vihan explained that she grew up in a musical family and began writing songs at the piano at just 16 years old.

She further expanded her musical skills in a college rock band and learned to play bass guitar for her church’s music ministry. By the age of 21, this prolific musician had written some 30 songs, many of which have yet to be released. While her own music is expressly Christian, she explained that she finds inspiration in a variety of genres, citing rock music and Altar Bridge, a band formed by members of the defunct Christian rock band Creed, as a major influence.

“Sometimes the music I’m listening to has a direct influence on what I might do next. For instance, when my mother asked me to visualize a tune for her poem of prayer called “Father, I Kneel,” I unintentionally used the chord progression of “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem ft. Rihanna – the result was a beautiful synergy of two diametric worlds.”

Her latest release, “Jesus,” is firmly set in the R&B style, utilizing synthesizers and simple percussion to create the accompaniment. The chorus is a little more bombastic, centering on the name of Jesus, with repetition of the Lord’s name creating an almost meditative atmosphere. This single marks a real evolution of Vihan’s sound and style, with a higher budget and a much keener ear for a sound that can capture the vast Christian music market. With more releases like this, we fully expect to see Damaris become a world-wide hit.

When she’s not releasing music, Vihan fills her YouTube page with brief skits on themes of Christian lifestyle, family, and prayers. She notes that her efforts as a Christian songwriter are largely supported by her family and her YouTube followers. Visit Vihan Damaris’ YouTube and Spotify pages today to hear more from this rising star of the Christian music world.