Sunday 25 June |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Giuseppina Catanea
Art & Culture
Jacob Rudd’s music just gets better and better with new song “Afloat”

Jacob Rudd with guitar

Jacob Rudd | Provided

J-P Mauro - published on 06/25/23

Rudd has released quite a few songs off his upcoming 2023 album, 'Fighting for the Kingdom,' and so far "Afloat" might be our favorite.

Jacob Rudd has been releasing new songs at a prolific pace in the first half of 2023, with one of his most recent, “My King,” giving fans a look at all the instruments this talented Catholic artist can play. Now he’s keeping the ball rolling with an outstanding June release of his latest song, “Afloat.”

The first thing that struck us about “Afloat” was the exceptional development of Rudd’s skills as a composer, arranging the array of instruments around him into an absolutely beautiful tapestry of sound. Opening to a solemn string section, Rudd quickly picks up a broad plucking rhythm that takes on the air of a harp, adding banjo and simple hand clapping percussion along the way. Throughout the piece, he builds his sound expertly, utilizing vocal layering to make the second half a bit more choral as his main vocals become more emotional.

Jacob Rudd excels at pulling together small musical elements to bring a sweetness to his music that few artists can achieve. One example of this comes around 1:22, when the strings make a short fluttering trill between verses, almost like light glittering on the water. Another great example of this attention to detail is in the latter half, when he brings in what sounds like an Irish penny whistle, which brings a certain sense of wonder to the piece.

“Afloat” is just the latest release from his upcoming 2023 album Fighting for the Kingdom, which will also include “My King.” The album is being largely funded by Rudd’s newly minted support team, which helps him produce his music and videos with regularity. On his website, he wrote of Fighting for the Kingdom:

“As Christians and Catholics we must fight the Devil, the flesh and the world. I am making this album to encourage you to strive for the narrow road … the one that leads to the joy and victory of everlasting life.”

Rudd has already completed 9 songs for the new album, which can be heard on his official website and YouTube until the album officially releases. Click here to support this rising star of the Catholic music world, and be sure to follow him on YouTube to make sure his fine additions to the Catholic songbook can enjoy as wide a reach as possible.

Jacob Rudd, music video for "My King"
Read more:Jacob Rudd is a one-man-band on new Catholic song “My King”
Jacob Rudd
Read more:Jacob Rudd teases new album with laid-back single, “Jesus Is My Savior”
Tags:
Catholic MusicFaithLove
